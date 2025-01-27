Translated from Spanish:

"Good, I want to share an experience of so many that I've touched with MMS... I'm treating a friend's dad with a surgery, a great toe amputation, a person over 70, diabetic, applying only with spray, with 10 drops in half a glass of water, and spraying 5 times a day doing the healing, leave pictures of the process... greetings from Paraguay"

If I were doing this, I would use saline solution then add the MMS1 drops to to make the spray.