“Was very skeptical of MMS until I found that the FDA is trying to shut it down completely.

4th day trying MMS protocol results:

neuropathy (pins and needles) is lessened

sleep a full 4 hours now instead of 2

breathing capacity increased by almost 2x

increased strength in urine stream (something to do w/ prostate maybe)

increased strength in gym due to lesser pain levels”

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Protocol 1000

Protocol F