Decreased Pain, Improved Sleep, And Improved Breathing
With the Universal Antidote (Chlorine Dioxide)
“Was very skeptical of MMS until I found that the FDA is trying to shut it down completely.
4th day trying MMS protocol results:
neuropathy (pins and needles) is lessened
sleep a full 4 hours now instead of 2
breathing capacity increased by almost 2x
increased strength in urine stream (something to do w/ prostate maybe)
increased strength in gym due to lesser pain levels”
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Is it possible to try this with just putting part A drops in a liter bottle of water and drinking it? I remember reading that was what you suggested in your pet protocol, but is it equally safe to try it for myself for general health?
I have been using chlorine dioxide for 7 years topically, orally, optically and rectally. I used to have a Herxheimer reaction when I hit 7 drops each in 4oz of water. Now I am doing 12 drops each with no problem in 4 oz of water. I wonder if it has to do with my increase of hormone D3. D3 is required to make macrophages which "takes out the trash". Maybe my trash system is keeping up with the detox effect.