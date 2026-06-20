The Universal Antidote Testimonies Archive

The Universal Antidote Testimonies Archive

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Joanna's avatar
Joanna
6d

Is it possible to try this with just putting part A drops in a liter bottle of water and drinking it? I remember reading that was what you suggested in your pet protocol, but is it equally safe to try it for myself for general health?

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3 replies by Curious Outlier and others
Stuart Hutt's avatar
Stuart Hutt
8d

I have been using chlorine dioxide for 7 years topically, orally, optically and rectally. I used to have a Herxheimer reaction when I hit 7 drops each in 4oz of water. Now I am doing 12 drops each with no problem in 4 oz of water. I wonder if it has to do with my increase of hormone D3. D3 is required to make macrophages which "takes out the trash". Maybe my trash system is keeping up with the detox effect.

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1 reply by Curious Outlier
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