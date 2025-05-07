"Hello lovely people.

I am the girl who had a horrible chest infection/neumonia like flu.

I healed my symptoms in 3 days .

Im still waiting on my mms (the proper stuff) however i have another report.

My mother had hooping cough as a child has always had a cough scarred from that. She is 55 now and has been diagnosed with emphysema for years now but recently last 4 years COPD. She smokes. (Cant tell her not to she knows it is bad) anywayyyy.

She came over sunday just gone.

I gave her 2 drops every hour she was here, she stopped coughing 2nd hour. I made her stay the night and dosed her every hour up until 2 am. She awoke the next day a little cough but that was it. Had her normal inhalers then after an hour we started again every hour until she left 6pm.

She has had the solution, i let her take it away home with her. She is now taking it 3 times a day now.

She has stopped her cough! All day She will cough in the morning but only a little, brings up her phlegm now where as she didnt before. All day no coughing....

She cannot believe it. She doesnt use online however i made her watch the courses with me so she understood what we were doing...

Protocol Used: Modified Protocol 1000