The Universal Antidote Testimonies Archive

Rosie Cotton
13h

Wow!! This is amazing - I love hearing how people just do the best they can, using MMS with their best judgement, and it works! So grateful to the Lord for healing!

Siobhan Justin
15h

Back in 2016 I healed from mild to moderate COPD by nebulizing with a very weak H2O2/ normal saline solution.

I am just starting to learn about chlorine dioxide and am glad to hear that it too can heal COPD

