I received another personal testimonial video from a guy that I interviewed in The Universal Antidote documentary.
In the video above he recounts the story about his mother being hospitalized with respiratory failure and they were able to get Chlorine Dioxide (CDS) into the hospital to her. She had a rapid recovery!
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Thanks, CO. The more testimonies we get like this, the more health freedom will come to the world through the Universal Antidote.
"We can heal ourselves by giving others what we most need." Sherry Turkle