The Universal Antidote Testimonies Archive

The Universal Antidote Testimonies Archive

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Everything Voluntary Jack's avatar
Everything Voluntary Jack
11h

Thanks, CO. The more testimonies we get like this, the more health freedom will come to the world through the Universal Antidote.

"We can heal ourselves by giving others what we most need." Sherry Turkle

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