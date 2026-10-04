My husband has suffered from kidney stones since he was 18 years old. He has always passed them with a lot of pain and has had at least 1 crisis per year. A few days ago he felt discomfort again and just yesterday he had cystitis. I gave him Protocol F-15 to treat his cystitis. The pain and cystitis went away and he painlessly passed his kidney stone. We are both very impressed by how quick and painless it was. Now we know how to deal with this situation. (I must clarify that we have been following Protocol C10 for 4 months for general health).”