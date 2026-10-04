The Universal Antidote Testimonies Archive

The Universal Antidote Testimonies Archive

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Peter hart's avatar
Peter hart
Oct 4

There can be several paths possible to a health solution: I used Chinese medicine to dissolve

stones. Chinese herbal medicine is not harsh like Western allopathic can be. Never had a bad experience.Worth looking at, BUT try to find a trained Chinese pharmacist for advice.

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