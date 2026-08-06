The Universal Antidote Testimonies Archive

The Universal Antidote Testimonies Archive

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Leslie KC's avatar
Leslie KC
1d

I had a stye beginning on my lower right eye lid and applied a chlorine dioxide gel from Frontier Pharmacy. I followed up with a light spray of 99.9% DMSO. Performed this application two days in a row. All evidence of stye gone! Did have short stinging from DMSO. (My chiropractor declares that I’m a total cowboy when it comes to trying different ways to utilize chlorine dioxide. I told him I had nebulized chlorine dioxide with saline solution.😱 Head congestion resolved and I didn’t die!)

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