Cyst Healed
WITH THE UNIVERSAL ANTIDOTE(Chlorine Dioxide)
“This was a returning cyst that had once been treated by a doctor before and never went 100% away but became inflamed again a few years later. Dad said unlike with the doctor the pain went away after first use of MMS. He said there was a minor sting when MMS was applied. I did not have experience with CDS at that time or I would have recommend that instead.”
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Starting Procedure
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I had a stye beginning on my lower right eye lid and applied a chlorine dioxide gel from Frontier Pharmacy. I followed up with a light spray of 99.9% DMSO. Performed this application two days in a row. All evidence of stye gone! Did have short stinging from DMSO. (My chiropractor declares that I’m a total cowboy when it comes to trying different ways to utilize chlorine dioxide. I told him I had nebulized chlorine dioxide with saline solution.😱 Head congestion resolved and I didn’t die!)