Hi everyone. I am TaraHara and new to the group. I wanted to share a testimony. I have been having cysts pop up on my skin off and on. I had two cut out. Well for over a year I have had a new one pop up, you guessed it on my girlie area. So I sprayed the area with CDS and have been drinking it before we left for Hawaii. Well when I returned home went to the bathroom and realized it was gone. So now I am searching for it. LOL. Yep its completely gone.

Second healing took place Oct. 30. I had an extreme ear pain in the right ear. So I mixed up a 5 drop solution of MMS in a shot glass and let the gas escape into my ear for 5 minutes. Amazingly the pain went away almost immediately and hasn't returned. This is amazing because I went to the doctor twice to have my ears checked and she couldn't find anything wrong. No fluid but obviously something was going on.

Third, since going into menopause I have been having hormone imbalances and these imbalances have caused me to have wicked UTI infections. I haven't had UTIs in 30 years. Since drinking the CDS I have not had anymore UTI's for over 8 months. I was getting one or two UTI's every month.

Last thing to work on is the autoimmune issues. More updates to come later. God Bless to you all.