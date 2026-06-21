“I had to three sinus infections every year for 15 years. So annoying 🙄When I started mms1 and then CDS my nose ran like a fountain for 2-3 months. Annoying to say the least BUT I have not had a sinus infection in the past 8 months and I can breathe through my nose now!!!!! Always was a mouth breather 😲 It is so liberating! Your body is detoxing all the junk. Be happy you’re getting it all out. The nose faucet does stop eventually and you’ll be so glad you didn’t quit your daily dosing! I know I sure am!”