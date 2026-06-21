Cured Of Chronic Sinus Infections
With the Universal Antidote (Chlorine Dioxide)
“I had to three sinus infections every year for 15 years. So annoying 🙄When I started mms1 and then CDS my nose ran like a fountain for 2-3 months. Annoying to say the least BUT I have not had a sinus infection in the past 8 months and I can breathe through my nose now!!!!! Always was a mouth breather 😲 It is so liberating! Your body is detoxing all the junk. Be happy you’re getting it all out. The nose faucet does stop eventually and you’ll be so glad you didn’t quit your daily dosing! I know I sure am!”
Protocol 1000
Nasal Spray Procedure
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Steve Kirsch found by surveying his readers that sinusitis is common among the vaccinated and uncommon among the unvaxed. At a time when my age group of civilian children got 5 or 6 vaccines, as an army brat I was given over 50 with records to prove it. I know it impacted my health and state of mind. I had sinusitis severely from at least 7 years old that I can remember. I see a similar pathological state of mind to what I had as a child into my 20's, in those of today who got 60-70 vaxs. I cured it using a Rife machine using parasite settings.