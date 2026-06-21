The Universal Antidote Testimonies Archive

The Universal Antidote Testimonies Archive

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Roger's avatar
Roger
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Steve Kirsch found by surveying his readers that sinusitis is common among the vaccinated and uncommon among the unvaxed. At a time when my age group of civilian children got 5 or 6 vaccines, as an army brat I was given over 50 with records to prove it. I know it impacted my health and state of mind. I had sinusitis severely from at least 7 years old that I can remember. I see a similar pathological state of mind to what I had as a child into my 20's, in those of today who got 60-70 vaxs. I cured it using a Rife machine using parasite settings.

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