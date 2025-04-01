Original testimonial Link

“TESTIMONY! TESTIMONY!

So my mum is 84 and has always been healthy and active.

Unfortunately she took the jab twice, first in March and in June.

Since March it has been one complaint after the other, complications galore, in and out of hospital. She also believes doctors and rarely uses anything not prescribed.

Anyway, yesterday morning she wasn't feeling so good(again) so my sister took her to the hospital. She came back, had a little breakfast and deteriorated fast. By 5pm my other sister called me to say it wasn't looking good, my mum wasnt talking and looked deathly pale.

I just started making CDS 3 days ago, i had a full fresh jar i had just made yesterday. I took it and rushed over to hers. She looked like she wasn't going to make it really. I poured some CDS into a shot glass and gave her to drink. She was so ill we had to hold her up and open her mouth. After 5 mins she broke out in a sweat. 10 mins later she opened her eyes and said a few words.

30 mins later I gave her another shot glass of CDS. By this time she could sit up and looked better. By the time i gave her the third dose she was talking and smiling and wanted to know what i gave her. Now she wants to take it everyday! I am so thankful to have discovered CDS.

We honestly thought she wasn't going to make it I am so, so happy.”