The Universal Antidote Testimonies Archive

The Universal Antidote Testimonies Archive

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K Kerns's avatar
K Kerns
Oct 14

This is very encouraging and interesting, is it possible to get additional information on a type of vaccine injury and as well as medical verification?

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1 reply by Curious Outlier
Reo Speedwagon's avatar
Reo Speedwagon
Oct 15

Very good news, indeed! Have other advocates for the vax-injured explored this? E.g., Dr. Pierre Kory, Scott Marsland, Peter McCullough, React19, etc.?

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1 reply by Curious Outlier
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