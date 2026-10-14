Imaging is from a type of microscopic analysis called live blood analysis.
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Protocol Used: Starting Procedure and Protocol 1000
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This is very encouraging and interesting, is it possible to get additional information on a type of vaccine injury and as well as medical verification?
Very good news, indeed! Have other advocates for the vax-injured explored this? E.g., Dr. Pierre Kory, Scott Marsland, Peter McCullough, React19, etc.?