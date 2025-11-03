Message 1:

“My dad had congestive heart failure 22 years ago, they replaced a mitral valve and installed a defibulator at that time. So he has been on coumadin for the last 22 years. Doing well. Then March & April of 2021, he got the 2 ‘P’ injections and everything went downhill from there. By November he was struggling to breathe, oxygen kept dropping in the 80s and sometimes lower. He was in and out of the hospital Nov, Dec & Jan. One of the times he had me take him to the ER as his oxygen dropped to the 60s. We were sitting in the ER and a nurse walked in and told me I should put on a mask as my dad had a “highly contagious” type of pneumonia he called “hospital induced pneumonia”. I replied ” I dont need to as I have a secret weapon in my pocket.” Nurse asked, “what is that?” I said ” Have you ever heard of Chlorine Dioxide?” He whipped his head around and said, yes, my brother is a holistic doctor who only treats his patients with it!” He then turned to my dad and said, “What are you doing here?

” You should be home letting your daughter treat you!” (God speaking thru people I say to get a message to my dad as that is why I came to see him that day!).

Anyways, so he was in the hospital for 3 days and his INR levels were high. It was 5.0 the first day and then the day 3 in hospital it was 3.5, BUT his tongue split open and blood clots started coming out of his tongue! He pulled out 5-6 clots throughout the 3rd day & night in the hospital! His oxygen levels had only gone up to 88, while on oxygen. I brought up a 32 oz water bottle with 25ml of CDS in it and had him drink while I sat there for 2 hours. His oxygen went up to 99 by the end of those 2 hours, his tongue completely healed up & stopped bleeding & clotting, and his urine went from dark to light (left bottle is before CDS, right is after CDS). He came home from the hospital, drank the CDS for a few days then stopped. 🙄

Shortly after, his breathing issues began again. His oxygen levels continued to slowly plummet, he continued to call his drs, which only wanted to pass him off to someone else. He was frustrated that he could not get any answers. The oxygen tank they had given him would only go up to 3 and he claimed he needed 4.5 for it to help him breathe. He finally got to a point where his oxygen was down to 60, he couldn’t move, couldn’t sleep, was scared and struggling to care for himself, much less my mom, who he is the main caregiver for. So he finally listened to me, made himself a 32 oz water bottle with 25ml of CDS and started to drink it again. By 9pm that evening, his oxygen levels were at 100! By day 2, he called me and said that he was feeling pretty good and we should come over for Easter dinner on Sunday as he wanted to cook. He has now been on the 25ml CDS for almost 2 weeks, and has not used his oxygen at all for 2 days. He was out working in the yard yesterday and feeling great!”