“If it’s okay, I’d like to post a few quick notes that people may find helpful. I’ve been on MMS for about a month, I had dramatic improvement in my COVID vaccine-induced “COVID Cough”, my knee arthritis and a surprising (an unlooked-for) improvement with my bladder and urination…”. (Original MSG1 link)

“I had COVID cough going on two months and nothing was helping. It’s the big reason I started MMS. I read Jim’s book and started the “Startup Protocol” and within 36 hours the dry cough stopped. It was pretty amazing and sold me that MMS and Chlorine Dioxide are great stuff. TO answer your second question, it did NOT get worse before it stopped.”

(Original MSG2 Link)