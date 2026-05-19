Covid Vaccine Induced Symptoms Improving With the Universal Antidote (Chlorine Dioxide)
With the Universal Antidote (Chlorine Dioxide)
“If it’s okay, I’d like to post a few quick notes that people may find helpful. I’ve been on MMS for about a month, I had dramatic improvement in my COVID vaccine-induced “COVID Cough”, my knee arthritis and a surprising (an unlooked-for) improvement with my bladder and urination…”. (Original MSG1 link)
“I had COVID cough going on two months and nothing was helping. It’s the big reason I started MMS. I read Jim’s book and started the “Startup Protocol” and within 36 hours the dry cough stopped. It was pretty amazing and sold me that MMS and Chlorine Dioxide are great stuff. TO answer your second question, it did NOT get worse before it stopped.”
(Original MSG2 Link)
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In January 2024 my 12 year old daughter was hospitalized and diagnosed with Lupus. By January 2026 she was “upgraded” to Lupus Nephritis and told to prepare her for dialysis until an inevitable kidney transplant.
Unless we didn’t comply with the drug infusions the hospital recommended; then they would deny her a kidney.
I had no doubt that God was guiding us
through all of this. He doesn’t promise everyone 87.2 years on this earth but if there was healing for her, He would show me what to do. I have a detailed calendar of daily, multiple, incredibly expensive, and rather uncomfortable alternative therapies she went through. All of which helped somewhat.
During a particularly challenging 47-day hospital visit complete with 2 stays in ICU, 5 blood transfusions and MRI, I asked God for a miracle.
It seems cheesy even now.
Jim Humble’s Miracle Mineral Solution showed up in my searching for natural cures. I’m sure you could fill in the rest of the story.
She’s on so many medications throughout the day we couldn’t find a way to do his protocol so we tried Andres Kalcker’s E protocol 1-2 times per day, 5-7 days every week. After less than 2 months every single lab has dramatically improved. Almost all of them are well within normal ranges. She feels great, is almost completely off all 15 medications and will turn 16 next week.
Minimal time involved , in the comfort of her own home, on her schedule, and it cost pennies.
I’m so grateful for people like you. You guys all put your necks out every day to spread the truth.
Thank you for your hard work and for giving the credit to Whom it is due.
I have an incredible story about CL02 I would love to share with you and your readers.