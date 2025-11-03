Cold Sore Stopped in 48 Hours in Prodromal Stage
With the Universal Antidote (Chlorine Dioxide)
“…And now the report…I applied CDS solution + 50% DMSO topically to a prodromal cold sore on Sunday and Monday…two applications total…and it’s completely gone today, with no visible or perceivable presence. Pretty amazing.”
Protocol Used: CDS Spray Protocol D
If you skip the CDS and just put 100% dmso on the cold sore you will cure it quicker and without toxic chlorine. You could use h2o2 if you want the oxidizer aspect. It's more effective than CDS and 10x less toxic by weight.
https://acici.cat/wp-content/uploads/2024/10/Bioquell-Chlorine-Dioxide-Comparison.pdf
Thank you. Can CDS be used, or is it less effective? Finally, instead of going by number of drops, can the sodium chlorite and HCL be measured out with a syringe? If so, how much of each for 30ml of water?