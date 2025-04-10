CLOSTRIDIUM DIFFICILE TESTIMONIAL

“As an update. The short answer: MMS works for C Diff like a charm. In fact, I was fine within 3 days after my post here two years ago.

However, I was not motivated to post an update because nobody cared to reply to me… but in the last week this topic has suddenly gained traction,

and so I decided to post an update. So, to whomever may concern… it works. I struggled for 2+ months, lost 40+ pounds, was diagnosed with colitis,

used $10,000+ worth of meds (Deficid x2, vancomicyn, and more… all for nothing). I even did FMT (those who don’t know – google it), which also didn’t help.

So, I did 3 drops each 50% citric acid and mineral solution (total 6 drops) in the morning (waited for 30 seconds to see reaction, then add 8oz water and drink), and then,

1 drop each 50% citric acid and mineral solution (total 2 drops) every hour for 8 hours (same thing – waited 30 seconds and then add 8oz water).

Note: I ate nothing within 30 minutes of any MMS intake. This means that if I took MMS at 1pm and was hungry, I ate quickly (and very little) at 1:30pm and then did MMS again at 2pm.

You must remember that your stomach produces acid when it is digesting food, which is why I thought it was important to take very limited food while on MMS.

After 3 days like this, all C.Diff symptoms stopped – no diarrhea, no pain, and minimal bleeding, which later subsided entirely. I swear on my grandma’s grave (my mom is still alive) that this is exactly what happened. Two years later, here we are.”

Note from Curious Outlier:

Any acid activator discussed (citric acid, HCL, or phosphoric acid) in the beginner training series guide will work for this.

Protocol used: Protocol 1000