The Universal Antidote Testimonies Archive

The Universal Antidote Testimonies Archive

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Michelle's avatar
Michelle
1d

So he doesn’t do MMS consistently? Just when he feels a flare coming on?

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Judy J's avatar
Judy J
8h

Does anyone know if chlorine dioxide can help with getting off of antidepressants and if so, are there any reports or testimonials?

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