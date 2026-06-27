“Yes I suffered with a slipped disk and 2 or 3 perforated vertebrae for years and it got so bad that I could only work for around 30 to 40 mins then had to lye on the floor for a few mins to relieve the excruciating pain…

I have no trust in the nhs whatsoever so a friend told me about a guy who is amazingly at fixing peoples backs he grew up in china and trained there so he put my spine back in place and I still suffered from trapped nerves in my lower back that once pinched would flare up and cause lots of pain like sciatica so I started on the mms and that stopped any of the trapped nerve issues now my back is almost perfect.

Occasionally I feel like my lower back is starting to get tight and get warning signs of an issue I just take mms for a upto a week and it never develops into trapped nerve ….”