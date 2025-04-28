....I had a partially torn Achilles’ tendon just as the lockdowns in the US began. I did not seek medical assistance due to the lockdowns.....

Finally the doc decided I would need surgery as the tear just seemed to get worse every time I tried to take off the boot.

Post surgery tendon remained swollen and hard as a rock for the next year. I had discomfort but was able to move around.....

Then I discovered MMS. After one Protocol 1000, my Achilles’ tendon was soft with no swelling. Even my scar looks better.

Recently I began ingesting bentonite clay, and I took a (just one!) bath with activated MMS and DMSO. Within 24 hours the hip pain that has been constant for a over a year started to diminish. Now, 72 hours later, I have almost no discomfort in the hip at all. It was so painless last night, that I could not sleep! I wanted to go run or jump at 2 AM!

Don’t give up on these protocols. If one doesn’t.....see images for entire post.

Protocol Used: Protocol 1000