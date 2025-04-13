Chronic pain and Fatigue Eliminated
With the Universal Antidote (Chlorine Dioxide)
“I was asked to supply a testimonial of any success I’ve had wiih MMS and I am quite happy to do so.
I’m 57 and my underlying issues are/were, chronic lower back pain, joint pain, foggy head, chronic fatigue, pre-diabetic and hypertension.
Though many of the items listed above are recent and most likely attributed to the proliferation of 5G, my back issues date back more than 30 years.
Though I admit to not completing a J. Humble protocol in its entirety due to work schedule issues, I was completely surprised with the results of my time using it.
I followed the Start Up Procedure, as specified in the J. Humble book and within the first four days noticed the following:
foggy head gone
fatigue gone
back and joint pain gone
dramatic energy level increase
blood pressure stabilizing
better sleep, more rested upon waking…
I have recommended MMS to several family members and friends who all have similar results. ..
Protocol Used: Starting procedure and Protocol 1000
