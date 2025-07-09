“This recently occurred to me, and I’ve been doing MMS1 for 5+ months now.

I was in a car accident back in April 2001, as a result I had been suffering from two different kinds of bodily spasms ever since around June/July of that year. One the chiropractor called them Intention Spasms. So if I hold something or any position for too long that body part will spasm. The other he didn’t name, but upon waking in the morning I would stretch, and then I would feel a spasm flow down my body from my head to my toes.

I woke up yesterday realizing that I no longer have those particular spasms any more, and the intention spasms are greatly reduced too. It’s not complete healing, but this neurological issues I’ve had for well over 20 years has vastly improved in just a little over 5 months of being on 3 drops a dose of MMS1.”