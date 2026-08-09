“…Had “covid” March 2020, totally knocked me off my feet. Work forced me back after 2 weeks and long before I’d recovered. This resulted in me being left with about 70% energy levels that NEVER recovered, and a future 2 months off work with exhaustion some time later…..had to reduce from 5 to 2 days a week as I had no energy stamina.

May 2022 I started CDS, started at 2ml/litre per day and worked up to 20ml/l over the next 10 days.

Day 2. Sinus infection(6 years) flared up.

Day 3 sinus infection gone! (Or so I thought) it’s tried twice since to return for a day, unsuccessfully and appears to be totally gone now.

Day 6. 18 months of agonising tennis elbow gone(4 weeks later, still gone)

Day 8. noticed I was no longer exhausted 2-4 hours into my 8 hour shift.

Day 21. Back(first time in 18 months) to 40 hours a week, in a very physically demanding job, with no energy problems at all!!….”

Link to original message

Protocol 1000