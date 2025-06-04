The Universal Antidote Testimonies Archive

The Universal Antidote Testimonies Archive

Grassthief
18h

what is mms ? so confused and your typing CDS do you mean Chlorine dioxide when your typing CDS ? thought CD , is chlorine dioxide and mms is just part a or b to complete Chlorine dioxide people confuse and muddy up what they are trying to say when in these platforms Not sure why but it doesn’t help the next person ???

Dale Pelletier's avatar
Dale Pelletier
12h

Just checking in about the difference between coffee and caffeine. This user had good experience while not having coffee during his eight hour CDS intakes. But then he goes on to say that to get off of caffeine. I believe that the interference of coffee with cds has to do with coffees, high polyphenol and antioxidant properties. Am I right to suggest that if he

was taking a 200 mg caffeine pill without the antioxidants and polyphenols of coffee that it would not hinder the cds protocol. Let me know.

