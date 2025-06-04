“Been a while since I checked in here but I have been using ClO2 for chronic fatigue over the past year and wanted to share that I would have lots of ups and downs using MMS for it. Seemed to work after 1.5 months but came back after a month or 2 stopping.

Well I switched to CDS method using the 1 liter bottle and sipping doses. Second, I finally quit drinkng caffeine around doses. My caffeine addiction was probably harming my fatigue recovery. Anyway after 1-2 months on CDS and caffeine only 200mg per day spaced away from doses my chronic fatigue feels like it may be gone! I have been able to exercise and get things done for the first time in a while!

So anyone struggling with chronic fatigue, I recommend CDS over MMS and watch your caffeine intake, no more than 200mg per day and a couple hours away from your 8 sequential doses of CDS.”