“Been a while since I checked in here but I have been using ClO2 for chronic fatigue over the past year and wanted to share that I would have lots of ups and downs using MMS for it. Seemed to work after 1.5 months but came back after a month or 2 stopping.
Well I switched to CDS method using the 1 liter bottle and sipping doses. Second, I finally quit drinkng caffeine around doses. My caffeine addiction was probably harming my fatigue recovery. Anyway after 1-2 months on CDS and caffeine only 200mg per day spaced away from doses my chronic fatigue feels like it may be gone! I have been able to exercise and get things done for the first time in a while!
So anyone struggling with chronic fatigue, I recommend CDS over MMS and watch your caffeine intake, no more than 200mg per day and a couple hours away from your 8 sequential doses of CDS.”
Thanks for reading The Universal Antidote Testimonies Archive! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.
what is mms ? so confused and your typing CDS do you mean Chlorine dioxide when your typing CDS ? thought CD , is chlorine dioxide and mms is just part a or b to complete Chlorine dioxide people confuse and muddy up what they are trying to say when in these platforms Not sure why but it doesn’t help the next person ???
Just checking in about the difference between coffee and caffeine. This user had good experience while not having coffee during his eight hour CDS intakes. But then he goes on to say that to get off of caffeine. I believe that the interference of coffee with cds has to do with coffees, high polyphenol and antioxidant properties. Am I right to suggest that if he
was taking a 200 mg caffeine pill without the antioxidants and polyphenols of coffee that it would not hinder the cds protocol. Let me know.