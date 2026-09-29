I got this message from a person in an email. 👇🏻👇🏻

“My entire family of 5 has chronic Lyme disease and over our 15 year journey we have taken everything out there, and feel much better. A family friend who also had CLD used this and says every single symptom is gone after using CD so we are starting it. My husband has been on this MMS for 10 days and is like a new person, with energy and mental clarity that he has never had, as chronic fatigue was his main symptom.”