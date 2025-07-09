“This is a testimonial from a young person who came to me for etheric healing and embarked on an adventure with Chlorine Dioxide and DMSO.

I give away the sodium chlorite solution, that way I cannot be stopped by trading standards.

“1st of March 22

Hypermobility, insomnia and tinnitus testimonial

Background

I am 32 years old and have had chronic fatigue syndrome for nine years. One of the symptoms is sleep disruption – I have been unable to stay asleep all night, often waking up in the wee hours and not being able to get back to sleep for several hours.

Last autumn I was diagnosed with hypermobility spectrum disorder (HSD), which explained my frequent wrist and ankle strains, and recurring aches and pains. I was wearing kinesiology tape to support my wrists most of the time. I stopped driving because it was reinjuring my ankles, I stopped going for walks for the same reason.

Since Christmas I had worsening tinnitus, worse in my right ear. The doctor has referred me to ENT but this will take a couple of months before I am seen. It was causing anxiety and distress, I had started playing soothing soundscapes all day and night on my phone,and would play meditation tracks several times every night to try and stay relaxed.

I had been off work for several months partially due to the stress of my worsening health conditions.

Role of Cl02 and DMSO

I was very nervous to go back to work, which I did a month ago.

Fortunately I met someone at that time who had me start taking chlorine dioxide. I started taking drops of chlorine dioxide orally, but the difference really kicked in when I started applying them, to my skin with DMSO. After the first couple of days I no longer had recurring aches and pains, I no longer needed kinesiology tape on my wrists, I was able to start going for walks again, I have started driving again, and I am able to sleep, because the tinnitus has reduced in volume, and the anxiety with it. I am also able to stay asleep for longer, either sleeping for the whole night, or the majority of it.

It is an incredible change for me.

I am still on my phased return to work, I’m not quite back to my usual hours yet (which is half time over 4 days) but there is no way I would be managing if it wasn’t for the help of chlorine dioxide and DMSO…”