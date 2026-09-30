The Universal Antidote Testimonies Archive

The Universal Antidote Testimonies Archive

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KJO
Sep 30

When you say "3 drops of Chlorine Dioxide" in 4 oz of water, do you mean 3 drops of each of HCL and Sodium Chlorite activated in a shot glass first, or do you mean 3 drops of store bought Chlorine Dioxide or some you made via the multi hour gas saturation method? I have seen the activated drops called MMS and CLO2, so want to make sure. I want to try what you've done for lung issues.

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