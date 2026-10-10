“Just wanted to share! My son has had a chronic cough since March. He coughs at night and first thing in the morning until he pukes. He couldn’t play soccer this summer and doesn’t enjoy the playground anymore ( he is 6) the coughing was taking from daily activities. After many rounds of antibiotics, puffers, nose sprays, allergy medication and meds for pneumonia, I was feeling defeated. X-rays showed abnormality at the bottom of the lungs. Yesterday, I gave him 1ML CDS with 500 mL water. All last night no cough, this morning, no cough. Our house is quiet with no coughing. He would cough and cry as the coughing was hurting him. So grateful for CDS, and my son loves his ‘water medicine’. 💙💙”