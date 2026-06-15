“Hi, just thought I would share my experience on CDS…I started last Thursday, today is day 6… 10mls/ltr , split 200mls/hour, from first thing every morning…

I suffered from gout which turned arthritic in my right big toe joint…constant nagging aches when walking for the last number of years….day 5 of CDS..GONE!!! I kid you not!!

Big thank you goes out to Christina my good friend for introducing me to this powerful healing remedy .👍👍”