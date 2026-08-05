CHRONIC 4 YEAR OLD WOUND HEALING (Video)
WITH THE UNIVERSAL ANTIDOTE (CHLORINE DIOXIDE)
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Hi Winston,
Do you exercise your knees? You MUST for pain control and to avoid surgery. Check out Knees Over Toes Guy Ben Patrick on Instagram. I’m sure he can be found many places. I got myself out of knee surgery by doing his program. It REALLY works but it’s a commitment. It’s not too late for you. You may want to try MMS1 Jim Humble’s protocol.
I don't doubt this report at all, but every time I hear reports of a clearly visible improvement after just a few days, I wonder why it doesn't work for me—neither with DMSO, nor with MSM, Artemisia annua, nor with CDS. Sigh.