(editors note: I would use saline as the base solution for this if it was me)

“Hello everyone. I would like to encourage everyone who struggles with the sinus infection to try MMS. I used 1 drop of activated solution in a 30 ml bottle, 3 times a day, 4 drops in each nostril. It took me 2 weeks to be able to breathe through the nose and atm my body is re-learning nostril breathing. I don’t remember when was the last time I was able to breathe through my nose. I will also try protocols for asthma and allergies. Blessings to everyone!”

(How she used in nose: “I lay on my back withouth pillow support and using glass pipette gently squeeze 4 drops in left nostril. I wait for 5 minutes and then repeat the procedure for the right nostril.”)