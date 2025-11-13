“UTI cure for my cat with MMS… she started showing symptoms… frequent urination everywhere and in pain… clearly in distress. Found the charts with help from this group on how many drops for her size… dosed every 15min for 2 hours… within first hour, she was acting normally although we continued dosing. Gave her a bath as she was super gross with all of that pee on her. Next morning she was still acting fine. We dosed 6×6 claras protocol in the morning just to be on safe side. No further issues and it’s been a few days now.”