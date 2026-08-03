Cataracts Surgery Cancelled After Using The Universal Antidote (Chlorine Dioxide)
“LYDIA SMITH great success Excited about eyes and hair. We are on CDS- 10 ml in 8-10 doses I’m using eye protocol spray in eyes - after 4 days dr appointment to schedule surgery for cataracts and DR said I could wait till it gets worse—— I’ll never be back- I will continue to get better ❤️❤️”
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Plus, older dry eyes feel so much better with the drops!
Sooooooo encouraging - thank you for all he wonderful testimonies!!!