“LYDIA SMITH great success Excited about eyes and hair. We are on CDS- 10 ml in 8-10 doses I’m using eye protocol spray in eyes - after 4 days dr appointment to schedule surgery for cataracts and DR said I could wait till it gets worse—— I’ll never be back- I will continue to get better ❤️❤️”

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Eye Protocol

Protocol 1000