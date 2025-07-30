“I drink CDS everyday and our dogs are on sodium chlorite in their water. One of our dogs is very old and has cataracts in both eyes and never wants to leave his bed. Both his eyes are now totally clear cataracts gone and he is zooming around the place even wanting to play. A totally different dog thanks to sodium chlorite and his own stomach acid which changes it into CDs. So impressed.”
Protocol used: Pet Protocol
Thank you for sharing! 😌
Can I put CDS in my dog’s water? If so, how much can I give him - he weighs 82 lbs. Thanks!