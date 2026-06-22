“Brown recluse spider bite. Pictures are from day 2 day 5 and now day 8. I Started treating with cds and dmso 2 to 3 times a day starting on day 2. I’m pretty new to all of this. Just started experimenting with mms and Dmso a few months ago. Needless to say I’m a believer.”

Editors note: I added the text to the images to make it easier to understand.