Brown Recluse Spider Bite Healed
With the Universal Antidote (Chlorine Dioxide)
“Brown recluse spider bite. Pictures are from day 2 day 5 and now day 8. I Started treating with cds and dmso 2 to 3 times a day starting on day 2. I’m pretty new to all of this. Just started experimenting with mms and Dmso a few months ago. Needless to say I’m a believer.”
Editors note: I added the text to the images to make it easier to understand.
Thanks for reading The Universal Antidote Testimonies Archive! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.
Damn, but I bet that was painful (and itchy)! Watching your video atm. Have passed it on to 2 friends. I very much appreciate your work.
Be ready for possible flare up after 2-3 weeks. Spider bites are tricky that way!