The Universal Antidote Testimonies Archive

The Universal Antidote Testimonies Archive

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BethanyAnne's avatar
BethanyAnne
6d

Damn, but I bet that was painful (and itchy)! Watching your video atm. Have passed it on to 2 friends. I very much appreciate your work.

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Susan Carter's avatar
Susan Carter
6d

Be ready for possible flare up after 2-3 weeks. Spider bites are tricky that way!

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