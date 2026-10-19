We have a recovery from acute bronchitis using CLO2.

Oral and lung protocols.

Patient is a 29 year old male, developed fever and cough having thick green phlegm and pain in throat.

Patient also developed esophageal inflammation and clammy skin.

He had fatigue and dizziness and mild palpitations.

Patient is fully recovered without any antibiotic or antiviral agents.

We had to use NSAIDs to ease the fever.

And cough syrups to help him sleep.

We gave him 1 drops 4 times of CLO2, because he has never had mms before.

Thank you.