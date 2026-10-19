The Universal Antidote Testimonies Archive

The Universal Antidote Testimonies Archive

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This is us
2d

How does one get on the whats app list?

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1 reply by Curious Outlier
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Leslie KC
8d

What if you put in saline solution and used nebulizer? I’ve used CDS in my nebulizer for sinus infection and wouldn’t hesitate for anything pulmonary.

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1 reply by Curious Outlier
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