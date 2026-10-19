We have a recovery from acute bronchitis using CLO2.
Oral and lung protocols.
Patient is a 29 year old male, developed fever and cough having thick green phlegm and pain in throat.
Patient also developed esophageal inflammation and clammy skin.
He had fatigue and dizziness and mild palpitations.
Patient is fully recovered without any antibiotic or antiviral agents.
We had to use NSAIDs to ease the fever.
And cough syrups to help him sleep.
We gave him 1 drops 4 times of CLO2, because he has never had mms before.
Thank you.
Protocol Used: Starting Procedure and Protocol 1000
Protocol Used: Nebulizer Protocol
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How does one get on the whats app list?
What if you put in saline solution and used nebulizer? I’ve used CDS in my nebulizer for sinus infection and wouldn’t hesitate for anything pulmonary.