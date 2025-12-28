Link to original message



“I have breast cancer – diagnosed 2013 and thought I had it “beat” by following other methods of healing. I changed diet, did lots of juicing, tons of expensive supplements, Vit C IV treatments, you name it. None of it killed the cancer. Never had surgery, chemo or radiation. Through the years, I felt it worsening especially since my breast with tumor started shrinking and lymph nodes in armpit became painful. I knew things were going seriously south…quickly at this point. I still refused conventional anything. The Lord woke me one morning with a strong message to pull out Jim Humbles book and this time read it cover to cover , take notes, and get started, and most importantly, STICK WITH IT!

I started in February of this year. Today, I am 70 days into the protocol and the tumor is disintegrating before my eyes.

If you have cancer , DO NOT GIVE UP! Keep going! Believe me, I’ve cried many years of tears, I’ve felt discouraged, I felt days of my life are numbered. But through prayers to Jesus Christ, I asked for wisdom first. I prayed for guidance and wisdom allowing proper knowledge by His commands to come into my path. The Lord sees our tears and hears our cries. He answers when we submit to Him and Him only. My journey of cancer since 2013 has been a journey of identification. The Lord wanted me to see that “I” am not the solution to my healing. He is the solution to my healing. The Lord woke me one morning in February and spoke loudly to my inner mind and from that day onward, I went from an inflamed, impacted hardened breast tumor, to a healing I never thought I would see. Stage 4 breast cancer is becoming a thing of the past. My testimonial is in progress with a beautiful day to look forward to by the blessings of what I call “The Holy Water”.

Keep going if you have cancer or any other serious illness. Follow the protocols in the Jim Humble book and purchase Mark Grenon’s books. If you stick with it and do not cease or lapse, the results will come. Both myself and my husband are testimonies. I will add collage photos of my progress for all to see. God bless each of you.