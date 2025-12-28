The Universal Antidote Testimonies Archive

The Universal Antidote Testimonies Archive

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Linda Blossom's avatar
Linda Blossom
2d

Seems odd that there is an abscess on the outside. I thought breast cancer was inside the breast.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Curious Outlier and others
Sherri's avatar
Sherri
2dEdited

This is so encouraging, keep sharing and publishing

❤️🙏❤️

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Curious Outlier · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture