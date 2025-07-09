Translated from Spanish)
“Mom’s Cancer Testimony treated with topical CDS and ingested
The person took 15 ml of CDS in a liter of water in 10 daily shots for 1 month.
And she topically applied gasses with pure CDS in the morning and in the evening.
*The images show their evolution with the results.
Protocols used:
Protocol Used: CDS Spray Protocol D
Protocol Used: Protocol C
How interesting!
Compare this with Xuewu Liu's method.
If you can post more cases of cancer being treated by CD please do so, thanks.