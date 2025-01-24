Brain Fog & Yeast Infections Gone, Sinuses Clear, and Improved Energy
with the universal antidote (chlorine dioxide)
Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.
Danuta Presutti 13.03.2021 11:36:14
"List of symptoms that left me since praying to God for a healing miracle, after which God led me to MMS.
1. No more brain fog
2. No more constant yeast infections
3. Sinuses cleared of painful pressure
4. I can breathe without getting winded
5. I can walk up the stairs again without knee pain
6. Persistent open sore healed
7. So much more energy (even helped me quit coffee).
All this in 3 weeks.
So far my joint pain is 50% less and getting better every day."
Thanks for reading The Universal Antidote Testimonies Archive! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.