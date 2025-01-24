Danuta Presutti 13.03.2021 11:36:14

"List of symptoms that left me since praying to God for a healing miracle, after which God led me to MMS.

1. No more brain fog

2. No more constant yeast infections

3. Sinuses cleared of painful pressure

4. I can breathe without getting winded

5. I can walk up the stairs again without knee pain

6. Persistent open sore healed

7. So much more energy (even helped me quit coffee).

All this in 3 weeks.

So far my joint pain is 50% less and getting better every day."

Protocol 1000