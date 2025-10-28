“Testimony: I hope this helps someone. For approximately 7 years I have had a LOT wrong with me. However the biggest issue has been chronic fatigue. My fatigue was so bad I was sleeping 1hr mid morning 2hrs in the afternoon and then 2 hrs early evening not to mention 10hrs of sleep at bed time. I was scheduling my clients around being tired – I have spent 10’s of thousands of dollars trying to figure out the issues…. PRAISE GOD… I found MMS and started the protocol 1000+ although I saw many benefits (My brain fog has completely gone) still the chronic fatigue plagued not as bad as before but still present – It was SO debilitating. My quality of life was just non existent. Then I saw your posts about root canals.. hmmm I thought I have 3!!! So after MORE research I heard a testimonial and decided to try the brushing and gas.. Well.. after the first 2 sessions my glands really were on fire.. I was terrified they blew up like I had a goiter and were very painful. 😞 I scaled back a bit but kept at it.. 3 weeks later I will tell you the fatigue has just about gone.. I have many many days now where I am still going without sleeping. I had no idea the issues I had been experiencing all these years were in my mouth. I just started the mold and fungus protocol this week…. God Bless you!”