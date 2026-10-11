“She mixed MMS1 in a spray bottle left in frig, new mixture every 2 days. 200ml water 2 drops MMS1 w/ 6 drops dmso first week sprayed x2 while open to air for 2 hours covered with xero form. Next week sprayed x2‐4 while left open to air 2-4 hrs. 3rd week no dressing kept spraying till wound closed then used oils for dryness”