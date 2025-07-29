The Universal Antidote Testimonies Archive

The Universal Antidote Testimonies Archive

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Steve Ellis's avatar
Steve Ellis
19h

My wife, after being subjected to a lengthy exposure to mold developed kidney disease. We found out last year. Her GFR (the primary way to measure kidney disease) went from high 70's to 40 in less than a year. The thing is, with kidney disease you can still feel great while the numbers continue to tank. Dialysis can start in the low 30's GFR. Is there any way of finding out how Scott's GFR numbers responded to CDS? Thanks for all you do!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Curious Outlier and others
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Curious Outlier
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture