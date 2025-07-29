“Twelve years ago I had kidney failure due to the overuse of ibuprofen. I spent a combined time on dialysis of about 10 weeks but survived with my kidneys still working. I was on steroids to keep my kidneys working for over 12 years and was completely steroid dependent. I have spent a combined time of over 8 months in the hospital in my life.

Because of ibuprofen overuse I developed an autoimmune disease that had attacked my kidneys and my colon. In November of last year I had an extremely bad ulcerative colitis flare (where I was passing straight blood) that put me in the hospital for 18 days that could have taken my life.

The Dr wanted to remove my colon and I kicked him out of my room. I knew that at home I had Chlorine Dioxide Solution that would help me to heal my colon and fully recover.

While I was in the hospital I went in the Chlorine Dioxide Testimonies chat room and was helped by so many people that gave me instructions on how to get out of the hospital and treat my condition to achieve a full recovery.

The day after I was released from the hospital I jumped back into my Chlorine Dioxide Solution program and stayed focused on changing my diet and treating my condition with Chlorine Dioxide Solution.

It has been 3 months since I was released from the hospital and I feel better now than I have for well over 12 years, I am about to have a 100% recovery and be able to have the quality of life that I could have only dreamed of even just a couple of years ago.

I am now 100% medication free and living an amazing and very Blessed life. To finally be finished with ALL pills is truly a Blessing from GOD.

This was all able to be achieved by using the correct Chlorine Dioxide protocols and following instructions from Bishop Mark Grenon and many other members of CDT. I am so blessed that God has healed me and to have such a great group of people to be my support group.

God Bless.”

UPDATE: 5/21/22

I sent Scott a message asking how he was doing. This is his reply.

“I have given up on and refuse to go to any Dr’s anymore. I don’t trust them anymore. As far as the edema, swelling and other kidney function problems they are nonexistent.

I actually have definitely no kidney issues with 100% kidney function without a doubt. My ulcerative colitis is probably 99% gone with a once in a while issue with something dumb I ate to cause a bit of loose stool. Overall my quality of life has been turned around 180° from even just a year ago. GOD IS SO GOOD!

I did see my original testimony you posted and I am very glad that you did. I wrote my testimony to inspire the next person to go forward to achieve total health indipendance. I am committed to doing God’s work and helping as many people as I can while on this rock.”

God Bless You.

Scott