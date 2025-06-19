“She was 1 1/2 when I knew she was autistic. Doctors wanted to wait until she was three before making the diagnosis but no way was i going to let her be crippled for so long. So did some research, found Kerri (Rivera) and was excited to realize i already had MMS in the house. My daughter was/is too young to get her to drink it, so we gave her enemas every other day for ~ 3 months. Surprisingly she was able to hold the MMS in her gut much longer than I can before expelling it. Maybe 10 minutes or so. Anyways, we also gave her Fiji water which is supposed to help remove aluminum. The end result was that after ~ 3 months she came back. She started looking us in the eyes again, and lost her other autistic behavior. MMS pulled her off the edge of a cliff. She is a normal 3 year old now. Speaking for a year now. She has one symptom that may(??) be related to her autism, or not… When she gets tired she gets unbelievably cranky….”