The Universal Antidote Testimonies Archive

The Universal Antidote Testimonies Archive

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sherri's avatar
Sherri
11h

Thanks Dave and CarrieKERRI for all that you do. I can't wait to review your protocol once I figure out this Long-Haul and get my brain back online. Regardless what a gift you both are too humanity. Be safe take care of yourselves and keep following your joy and passions for humanity❤️🙏❤️

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Curious Outlier
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture