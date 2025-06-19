“She was 1 1/2 when I knew she was autistic. Doctors wanted to wait until she was three before making the diagnosis but no way was i going to let her be crippled for so long. So did some research, found Kerri (Rivera) and was excited to realize i already had MMS in the house. My daughter was/is too young to get her to drink it, so we gave her enemas every other day for ~ 3 months. Surprisingly she was able to hold the MMS in her gut much longer than I can before expelling it. Maybe 10 minutes or so. Anyways, we also gave her Fiji water which is supposed to help remove aluminum. The end result was that after ~ 3 months she came back. She started looking us in the eyes again, and lost her other autistic behavior. MMS pulled her off the edge of a cliff. She is a normal 3 year old now. Speaking for a year now. She has one symptom that may(??) be related to her autism, or not… When she gets tired she gets unbelievably cranky….”
Autism Protocol Download Guide
Thanks Dave and CarrieKERRI for all that you do. I can't wait to review your protocol once I figure out this Long-Haul and get my brain back online. Regardless what a gift you both are too humanity. Be safe take care of yourselves and keep following your joy and passions for humanity❤️🙏❤️