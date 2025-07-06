Asthma Relief, Sinuses Clearing, Gastrointestinal Pain And Swelling Improving
With the Universal Antidote (Chlorine Dioxide)
“I don’t know where else to post a testimonial, but I have had amazing and wonderful success with CDS as well.
I have had chronic allergies and allergy induced asthma since childhood. I have learned to live with less than 40% lung/sinus capacity (on a good day).
I started with Protocol A and within four days my sinuses were the clearest I have ever felt in my life. I never knew the full capacity of breathing until now. Even my lungs are clear and I can get a 100% full breath. This is a first for me in my memory (I am 42). I have even been able to go running without taking puffs from my inhaler!! What??
I also have extensive food sensitivities, which one of the not-so-pleasant side effects is painful GI gas and bloating.
Also on day four I noticed that the bloating and painful gas didn’t make its daily appearance and has subsided almost entirely.
This is truly a Miracle substance.
I am truly a believer.”
Protocol A is very similar to the starting procedure and then protocol 1000.
Protocol Used: Starting Procedure and Protocol 1000
Link to original testimony in telegram private chat group.
How would I use Starting Procedure or Protocol A using just CDS only?