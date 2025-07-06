“I don’t know where else to post a testimonial, but I have had amazing and wonderful success with CDS as well.

I have had chronic allergies and allergy induced asthma since childhood. I have learned to live with less than 40% lung/sinus capacity (on a good day).

I started with Protocol A and within four days my sinuses were the clearest I have ever felt in my life. I never knew the full capacity of breathing until now. Even my lungs are clear and I can get a 100% full breath. This is a first for me in my memory (I am 42). I have even been able to go running without taking puffs from my inhaler!! What??

I also have extensive food sensitivities, which one of the not-so-pleasant side effects is painful GI gas and bloating.

Also on day four I noticed that the bloating and painful gas didn’t make its daily appearance and has subsided almost entirely.

This is truly a Miracle substance.

I am truly a believer.”

Protocol A is very similar to the starting procedure and then protocol 1000.