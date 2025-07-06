The Universal Antidote Testimonies Archive

The Universal Antidote Testimonies Archive

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Everything Voluntary Jack's avatar
Everything Voluntary Jack
1d

Thanks CO, with you in Universalizing the Universal Antidote.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
C.A. Claussen's avatar
C.A. Claussen
19h

How would I use Starting Procedure or Protocol A using just CDS only?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Curious Outlier
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Curious Outlier
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture