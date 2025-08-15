Asthma Clearing, Arthritis and Joint Pain Gone, and Sinuses Clear
With the Universal Antidote (Chlorine Dioxide)
“It’s amazing my son and myself are definitely healed from asthma with Chlorine Dioxide. We have experienced so much healing. I breath with ease now through my nose when I sleep. Sinus cavity is super clear. So much more energy, clarity, peace, and all around pain free. I had tennis elbow and tendonitis and some arthritis in my hands and Achilles. Absolutely zero pain and I continue to work an extremely physical job. It feels good to feel good!!”
Protocol Used: Starting Procedure and Protocol 1000
Thanks, CO, for your consistent care for the Universal Antidote and the Health Freedom it means for Humanity.
Any thoughts on Steve Kirsch's method of creating cds? https://kirschsubstack.com/p/how-i-make-chlorine-dioxide-solution?