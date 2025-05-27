“My Dad is 84 and is thankfully listening to me and allow me to guide him with clo2 usage after he witness my personal healing of a serious colon disease using mms and CDS (unlike most people I know who think I am crazy, and discount my own personal healing as “antiodotal” and think i am blowing smoke lol. It is sad for me to see them suffer over their ignorance and stupidity! ) He had a lot of artritic pain that is now gone! and even better yet, in the last few years he has been diagnosed with type 2 diabetes and it is now close to being totally eradicated from his body. Before using The Universal Antidote he was using 2 metformin pills per day and still had his blood sugar too high. I forget his exact blood sugar numbers but I can find out. Now after about 5 months and buidling up to about 20 to 30 ML of CDS and 5 drops of stomach activated mms per day he is only using 1/4 of a pill of metformin two times per day, 25% of his previous amounts and his blood sugar levels are low and in the normal range! As I’ve heard many other total diabetic healing testimonies using mms, I expect a full recovery and my Dad to totally eradicate type 2 diabetes from his body with more time! He said he noticed the biggest improvement to his blood sugar levels when he started adding the mms drops which he added to a built up level of around 30ml of CDS per day. I plan to encourage him to lower his CDS intake to around 10 to 15 ML and raise the drops 10 to 15 next. I leaned from Scott that 1 drop of mms equals about 2 to 2.5 ML of CDS and I’ve also learned that 50 to 70 ML of CDS (or 30 drops of mms)per day is enough with 70 being on the high side. I am convinced that the drops are more effective for disorders that are deeper in the body than CDS, as I have witnessed in my own body that mms has a different effect than CDS, however; I feel both are powerful and both have their place. I don’t think anyone knows exactly why and how clo2 can eradicate the dis-ease state of the body and just about every symptoms of a dis-ease state known to man (symptoms that the medical cartel label as the “disease”) such as diabetes, like why does a pancreas that quit producing insulin start producing it again, but I don’t think that matters. What matters is that it does! Ill keep everyone posted on my Dads diabetes status.”