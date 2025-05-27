The Universal Antidote Testimonies Archive

The Universal Antidote Testimonies Archive

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
FreeUnlimited's avatar
FreeUnlimited
3d

What an amazing testimony, thank God for your Dad's healing.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Rosie Cotton's avatar
Rosie Cotton
3d

Wow!! Amazing recovery story!!!

I wonder if the MMS drops he is giving his dad are given all at one time, or throughout the day. 🤔

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Curious Outlier
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture