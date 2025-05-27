Arthritis Pain Eliminated and Type 2 Diabetes Reversed
With the Universal Antidote (Chlorine Dioxide)
“My Dad is 84 and is thankfully listening to me and allow me to guide him with clo2 usage after he witness my personal healing of a serious colon disease using mms and CDS (unlike most people I know who think I am crazy, and discount my own personal healing as “antiodotal” and think i am blowing smoke lol. It is sad for me to see them suffer over their ignorance and stupidity! ) He had a lot of artritic pain that is now gone! and even better yet, in the last few years he has been diagnosed with type 2 diabetes and it is now close to being totally eradicated from his body. Before using The Universal Antidote he was using 2 metformin pills per day and still had his blood sugar too high. I forget his exact blood sugar numbers but I can find out. Now after about 5 months and buidling up to about 20 to 30 ML of CDS and 5 drops of stomach activated mms per day he is only using 1/4 of a pill of metformin two times per day, 25% of his previous amounts and his blood sugar levels are low and in the normal range! As I’ve heard many other total diabetic healing testimonies using mms, I expect a full recovery and my Dad to totally eradicate type 2 diabetes from his body with more time! He said he noticed the biggest improvement to his blood sugar levels when he started adding the mms drops which he added to a built up level of around 30ml of CDS per day. I plan to encourage him to lower his CDS intake to around 10 to 15 ML and raise the drops 10 to 15 next. I leaned from Scott that 1 drop of mms equals about 2 to 2.5 ML of CDS and I’ve also learned that 50 to 70 ML of CDS (or 30 drops of mms)per day is enough with 70 being on the high side. I am convinced that the drops are more effective for disorders that are deeper in the body than CDS, as I have witnessed in my own body that mms has a different effect than CDS, however; I feel both are powerful and both have their place. I don’t think anyone knows exactly why and how clo2 can eradicate the dis-ease state of the body and just about every symptoms of a dis-ease state known to man (symptoms that the medical cartel label as the “disease”) such as diabetes, like why does a pancreas that quit producing insulin start producing it again, but I don’t think that matters. What matters is that it does! Ill keep everyone posted on my Dads diabetes status.”
Protocol Used: Protocol C and Protocol 1
What an amazing testimony, thank God for your Dad's healing.
Wow!! Amazing recovery story!!!
I wonder if the MMS drops he is giving his dad are given all at one time, or throughout the day. 🤔