I am 74 year old woman with arthritis and bad shoulders. I was told about 3 years ago that my shoulders were beyond repair.

I learned about CDS while watching a video from MelissaRedPill. She had a guy from clo2.tv on her show. We did some research, my husband found Andreas Kalcker and his protocols. We do not take the drops, we make the CDS solution. We started taking this in early May of this year. I take about 3 ounces at a time, I do this about 3 times a day.

Update now, almost 6 months later. I have zero pain from the arthritis, I feel really good, better than I have felt in a long time. I have lost 15 lbs.

With the bad shoulders there have been so many things I have not been able to do. Small things that most people take for granted; like using a towel to dry my back after a shower. My shoulders would not allow me to do that… until now. In the past week I have been able to use the towel to dry off my back. I can raise my arms above my head. I can button buttons, which the arthritis has kept me from doing for a long time. Basically, CDS has given me my life back.

I am a 100% believer in CDS, I will never stop taking it.

We told our son about it, he takes it now but his family says it is ‘bleach”. Our daughter takes it, her family thinks she is nuts

People need to do their own research, and not on google or bing. Try DuckDuckGo.com

Link to original telegram message