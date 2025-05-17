Arthritis Back Pain Eliminated
With the Universal Antidote (Chlorine Dioxide)
“A dr told me my lower back (the Ls and sacrum area) was full of arthritis. Before MMS my vertebrae would slip too easily and undo what the chiropractor had done. After taking MMS (3 activated drops 6-8x/day) for a month my lower back is more stable and free of pain! How does MMS fix arthritis?”
Protocol Used: Starting Procedure and Protocol 1000
Chlorine Dioxide can fix arthritis by reducing inflammation. The anti-inflammatory properties of oxidative therapies have been outlined in the scientific literature using an oxidative therapy called ozone therapy.
