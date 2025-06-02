Arthritis and Back Pain Improved, and Increased Energy
With the Universal Antidote (Chlorine Dioxide)
“I heard about mms over a year ago, after seeing Jim Humble talk to Sasha Stone and was very curious, but for some reason it took me a year to try it. I found this page & with encouragement, started mms protocol 1000. I was hoping it would cure my ovarian pain, possibly endometriosis, but I don’t trust allopathic medicine or the practitioners, so I never got diagnosed. My cycles started getting extremely painful, to the point where I would throw up & be bed ridden for the first 3 days. Well the mms didn’t cure those issues yet (Urine Therapy is helping tremendously and possibly the 2 together are what’s helping) but it did cure my inflammation of my spine. I’ve been diagnosed with arthritis in my cervical spine & lumbar hernias and was told surgery was the only cure. Well I didn’t accept that & sought out a chiropractor. After two years of getting adjusted, stem therapy & dry needling, nothing was working. My chiropractor was at a loss & wanted to do a food study, bloodwork & more xrays, but I got tired of it & stopped going to him. So fast forward to several months ago, when I started mms. I felt amazing right away with it! So much energy & I noticed my neck wasn’t sore at the end of the day & doing forward folds in yoga didn’t hurt like normal. I’m a yoga teacher so folds are essential. I did find it hard to eat between dosing, but that actually was a blessing as I needed to lose weight. So I did protocol 1000 again & felt even better! Now I use it when I’m feeling run down, when I have flu like symptoms. I know there is so much potential with mms, it’s truly the Universal antidote!”
Protocol Used: Starting Procedure and Protocol 1000
I'm so happy for you that it worked. I started taking MMS about 17 days ago. I feel more energy but my back pain has not had any change. I had an accident about 9 years ago which collapsed my L3 vertebrae. I had 1 surgery about 2 years ago to remove bone spurs which helped somewhat but the pain resumed shortly after. Now its getting worse and I'm fearing another surgery may be required. I know MMS cannot fix my broken vertebrae, its broken for life. I am hoping that it will alleviate the pain eventually though. If anyone has any advice I'm happy to consider it. Thank you.