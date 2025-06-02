The Universal Antidote Testimonies Archive

The Universal Antidote Testimonies Archive

Lena
3d

I'm so happy for you that it worked. I started taking MMS about 17 days ago. I feel more energy but my back pain has not had any change. I had an accident about 9 years ago which collapsed my L3 vertebrae. I had 1 surgery about 2 years ago to remove bone spurs which helped somewhat but the pain resumed shortly after. Now its getting worse and I'm fearing another surgery may be required. I know MMS cannot fix my broken vertebrae, its broken for life. I am hoping that it will alleviate the pain eventually though. If anyone has any advice I'm happy to consider it. Thank you.

