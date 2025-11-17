The Universal Antidote Testimonies Archive

Wejolyn
3d

Yes, I did the testimonials of my son and myself recently on a post here on substack - but I did NOT mention that my son was wracked with anxiety and times of depression prior to using the CDS to get well from his infections and swellings on his face and body. He told me yesterday that he has not had any anxiety and depression since taking the CDS daily. Its truly a miracle.

