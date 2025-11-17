Anxiety Decreased and Energy levels Significantly
With the Universal Antidote (Chlorine Dioxide)
“My brain function & anxiety is much improved post CDS for 3 months. Both me & my husband feel energetic for almost 15 hours a day now, sometimes 18! Like I am back in my 20s!!”
Protocol Used: Protocol C
Yes, I did the testimonials of my son and myself recently on a post here on substack - but I did NOT mention that my son was wracked with anxiety and times of depression prior to using the CDS to get well from his infections and swellings on his face and body. He told me yesterday that he has not had any anxiety and depression since taking the CDS daily. Its truly a miracle.