“Awesome!!! My boyfriend has taken it for about a week and his blood tests showed improvement already! He has a spinal infection and has been on IV antibiotics for 6 weeks and it wasn’t doing a thing… it was looking rather grim. I’m very hopeful that he will finally recover!”

Update 1: 5/11/21 “My bf with the spinal infection has had his blood lab work improve for the 2nd week in a row, and that’s with him doing a notso good job of following protocol. He’s doing much better with the routine this week, and I’m looking forward to seeing his next results!”

Link to original message

Link to update 1 message

Update June 8, 2022:

Believe it or not, I actually was the one who helped my boyfriend get rid of his spinal infection. I had emailed Kerrie Riviera, and she told me exactly what to do in the form of droplets/droppers into water…”

Link to third message