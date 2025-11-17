“So I want to tell a bit of what we have been seeing with MMS1…

So I’ve been using it on the animals and we’ve had some exciting things happen… got 7 baby chicks and they were dying. We had lost 4 of them and a 5th one looked like it was almost gone… my children were going to take the chick out of the pen when I thot of trying the MMS1… made up a solution to put in the chicks water and the children helped the chick drink some…

Next morning the chick is up and all 3 that were left have done awesome since…

Then we got some bottle calves and one of them did not look like it was going to make it either… seemed like maybe it was blind and it would not take a bottle… my husband came in and said “ that calf is not going to make it” so I decided to go and give it a couple MMS1 treatments… and the next morning the calf was up and much improved… we’ve had cold rainy weather since and the calves all got sick but every time we have treated them with it we can visibly see the improvements! And that calfs eyes seem to have cleared up and are fine!

…used it for myself with success to treat a pretty bad

Covid/flu/pneumonia

And now I am starting Protocol 1000 to deal with lupus/lymes chronic auto immune issues…

So we are truly HOPEFUL and looking forward to more positive stories from our home!

A Big Thanks to everyone who works hard to share this incredible info with all of us and helps to guide us through the process!”