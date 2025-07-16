Animal Tumors and Mange Cured
With the Universal Antidote (Chlorine Dioxide)
“I CURED my dog of three tumors and a mage that was making her bald and red flaking skin..
Also CURED my cat of Struvite Stones which vet purposed $2k surgery to remove them or he was going to die. Instead I dissolved them myself with spray and orally on both animals.”
Protocol used: Pet Protocol
Protocol Used: Spray Protocol
