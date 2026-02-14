“Testimony on two senior rescued Guinea pigs:

My family and I rescue animals -tiny little dwarf hamsters to fear aggressive dogs &/or no one wants and find them loving homes.

On Tuesday May 10th -we took in two female Guinea pigs. A mom who is around 7 or 8 and her baby who is 4 years old- that was born blind. They were in bad shape and we thought mom wasn’t going to make it. Covered in fleas, severely depressed and didn’t want to eat.

I’ve been giving them mms activated water and spraying CDS on them everyday and cleaning their cage everyday to get rid of fleas and hopefully help mom perk up.

Well… something crazy happened. I looked into the cage to see how baby was doing and she ran away- I know she saw me!!! She looked right at me and ran away! I didn’t make a noise or anything when I went to look at her. I tested it again with my hand- again she ran away. My daughter looked in and she ran away -again. When we did that when we first got them- she never ran away- she couldn’t see us.

The fleas appear to be gone and mom doesn’t sit in the corner anymore staring into nothing! MMS has helped her depression, is eating now and drinks her mms1 water all the time! I have to refill it all the time!

Just wanted to share- they have a vet apt on Monday and I will laugh if they say they don’t have fleas and baby isn’t blind!”